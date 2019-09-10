Mya-Lecia Naylor died at age 16 due to "misadventure," the ruling reported by BBC News and The Guardian said. Picture: Facebook

London - A young British actress who appeared alongside Tom Hanks and Halle Berry in "Cloud Atlas" accidentally ended her own life last April, an inquest by a coroner in London has ruled. Mya-Lecia Naylor died at age 16 due to "misadventure," the ruling reported by BBC News and The Guardian said.

Naylor died by a self-inflicted hanging but did not intend to end her life by suicide, South London assistant coroner Toby Watkin reportedly concluded.

The category of "death by misadventure" is used in the UK to classify a death attributed to an accident caused by a risk taken voluntarily.

Naylor, who played Edina's toddler granddaughter on the wildly popular British sitcom "Absolutely Fabulous" and later starred in the BBC children's shows "Almost Never" and "Millie Inbetween," reportedly was found hanging in a doorway at her family's home on April 7.

Paramedics responded to a call of a teenage girl in cardiac arrest, and Naylor was pronounced dead at Croydon University Hospital a short time later.

Naylor spent the evening before her death watching a film with her family and had been planning for the future, the BBC reported.

Her family reportedly said she was upset because she couldn't attend a party due to being grounded. They also said she expressed some worries about her academic career, but nothing suggested she planned to take her own life, according to the BBC report.

The coroner said Naylor had no alcohol or drugs in her system. Her devastated dad Martin Naylor told the South London Coroners Court that he had seen her two hours before she was found, and he felt it was "a spur of the moment act."

"I honestly believe she was just making some sort of point," the dad told the South London Coroners Court, the BBC said. "I genuinely believe she did not mean to do it."

Naylor was praised as a huge talent and beloved pal in remembrances posted online by her "Millie Inbetween" co-star Millie Innes and her "Almost Never" castmate Emily Atack.

"I will always cherish our friendship and the moments we spent together beautiful girl," Innes wrote in her post.

"So shocked and sad to hear about lovely Mya-Lecia Naylor. She was a beautiful and talented girl. A complete joy to be around on the set of 'Almost Never,'" Atack wrote.

dpa