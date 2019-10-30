Buenos Aires - Chile will no longer host the next global climate change conference in December or the Asia-Pacific summit in November due to ongoing unrest in the country, President Sebastian Pinera said on Wednesday.
Nationwide protests, sparked by metro fare hikes before evolving into more general demonstrations against inequality, have claimed at least 20 lives and led to widespread destruction and looting.
Pinera announced a major cabinet reshuffle on Monday, firing his interior and finance ministers in a bid to stem the protests.
Diplomats had been due to congregate in Santiago for the climate conference from December 2-13.
"Considering the difficult circumstances that our country has experienced in recent weeks, our government has decided not to host the APEC summit in November and the COP 25 in December," Pinera told reporters at La Moneda government palace in the capital.