’Chill Donald, Chill!’ Greta tweets at Trump with perfect comic timing

Stockholm - Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg hit back at Donald Trump on Twitter late on Thursday saying the US president should "chill" about the election, a riposte to his tweet last year mocking the teenager over what he called her anger management issues.

Commenting on Trump tweeting "STOP THE COUNT!" on Thursday, as the election race in the United States went to the wire, 17-year-old Thunberg tweeted: "So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!"

Trump took to Twitter in December last year after Thunberg was named Time's Person of the Year for 2019, mocking the 17-year-old in exactly the same manner for her impassioned pleas to governments to act to stop global warming.