China and US need ‘in-depth, comprehensive’ dialogue to stabilise ties, says Wang Yi

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday that China and the United States need in-depth and comprehensive dialogue to stabilise bilateral relations. Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, made the remarks alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC.

Speaking briefly to reporters before his talks with Blinken, Wang said he is on a return visit to the US following the US secretary of state's China visit in June. China and the US are two major countries that have differences, but also have shared interests and challenges that need to be addressed together, said Wang. "That's why China and the United States need dialogue. We should not only resume dialogue, but also have in-depth and comprehensive dialogue," he said.

Through dialogue, Wang added, the two countries will enhance mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding or miscalculation, and constantly seek to expand consensus so as to stabilize bilateral relations and take them back on the track of healthy, stable and sustainable development. He said the Chinese side takes lightly some noises in China-US relations. "That's because we believe that what is right and what is wrong is not determined by who has the stronger arm or a louder voice, but by whether the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques are observed, international law and the basic norms of international relations abided by, or the trend of development and progress of the times followed," said Wang.

"We believe that facts will tell, and history will be a fair judge," he added. During Thursday's talks, the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on China-U.S. relations and issues of common interest in "a constructive atmosphere," said a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. The two sides will continue talks on Friday morning, according to the brief statement.