China, Chad vow to expand mutually beneficial cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday expressed China's willingness to comprehensively expand mutually beneficial cooperation to support Chad's development and revitalisation. Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno in the African nation's capital, N'Djamena.

He said China seeks to deepen exchanges on governance experience, solidify political trust through shared values, comprehensively expand mutually beneficial cooperation to support Chad's development and revitalisation, and jointly build an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era. Wang pointed out that after Mahamat took office, his first visit outside the region was to China to attend the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing last year, with the visit concluding successfully and contributing to the summit's achievements. During the visit to China, the two heads of state jointly elevated the bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership, ushering in a new phase of cooperation between the two countries. China has always advocated that all countries, big or small, strong or weak, are equal, Wang said, noting that China opposes all forms of hegemony, bullying and unilateralism.

He added that China appreciates Chad's efforts in staying independent and self-reliant, and pursuing development and revitalisation that suits its national conditions, and is ready to work with Chad to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the FOCAC summit. Mahamat told Wang that China is Chad's important strategic partner and a reliable friend, and their bilateral relationship serves as a model of mutual respect and win-win cooperation China's cooperation with Africa has always been based on mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, yielding fruitful results, he said. He also expressed gratitude to China for its enduring support for Africa's development, particularly Chad's progress.

Chad firmly supports China's efforts to safeguard its territorial integrity and achieve national unity while opposing interference in its internal affairs, he stressed. China is committed to upholding global fairness and justice, playing a constructive role in addressing key international issues, the Chadian president said, noting that Chad is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China to uphold shared positions and protect common interests. Wang Yi meets with Chadian Prime Minister Allamaye Halina in N'Djamena, January 8, 2025. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

Wang also met with Chadian Prime Minister Allamaye Halina and held talks with Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah on Wednesday. The Chinese foreign minister expressed his anticipation for Halina's continued support for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in his capacity as prime minister to achieve greater progress in bilateral ties. China is willing to strengthen all-around cooperation with Chad, steadfastly support each other on major issues, jointly oppose power politics and bullying, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of both sides, and uphold international fairness and justice, Wang said.

Noting the 10 partnership action plans proposed by China at the FOCAC summit in Beijing align with the development needs of African countries, including Chad, reflect the shared aspirations of the African people, and will provide tangible support for Chad's development and revitalization, Wang said China is ready to work with Chad to implement the action plans in the Central African nation and ensure that these initiatives yield sound outcomes. Halina said that in September last year, the Chadian and Chinese presidents held fruitful talks and decided to elevate the friendly cooperation between the two countries to a new level. The Chadian government will implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, prioritize relations with China in its foreign policy, and position itself as China's most steadfast and reliable partner, he said.

Chad firmly adheres to the one-China policy, recognizing that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, Halina added. Although no longer serving as Chad's ambassador to China, Halina said he will continue to act as an envoy, dedicating himself to expanding cooperation with China and working tirelessly to promote the development of bilateral ties. Wang Yi meets with Chadian Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah in N'Djamena, January 8, 2025. /Chinese Foreign Ministry

When meeting with Koulamallah, Wang mentioned that the two heads of state have defined the new orientation of the strategic partnership for China-Chad relations and bilateral relations have shown broad new prospects. Based on a new orientation of China-Chad relations and a new chapter of China-Africa ties, China is willing to work with Chad to promote the all-round development of the China-Chad strategic partnership, implement the outcomes of the FOCAC summit, promote the implementation of the 10 partnership action plans in Chad and help Chad advance modernisation efforts, Wang said. Koulamallah said China is the greatest developing country, a good friend and true partner of Chad. The Chadian government and people are deeply grateful for China's substantial and tangible assistance to Chad's economic and social development. he added.