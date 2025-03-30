China, France issue joint statement on climate change

China and France issued a joint statement on climate change on Thursday, the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, in Beijing. Following is the full text of the statement.

Joint Statement between the People's Republic of China and the French Republic on Climate Change on the occasion of the Tenth Anniversary of the Paris Agreement The People's Republic of China and the French Republic (hereinafter referred to as "the two sides"): Considering the urgency of responding to the climate crisis and its impact on the ecosystem, civil society, and the global economy.

Recognizing the indispensable role of international cooperation in implementing the three Rio Conventions, the Kyoto Protocol, the Paris Agreement, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Reiterating the strong commitments to enhance international cooperation on climate change and uphold multilateralism, and the firm support for the Paris Agreement and its temperature goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, Reaffirming the role of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement as the fundamental legal basis and main channel for international cooperation on addressing climate change, to enhance global climate governance guided by the principles of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, including the principle of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances,

Emphasizing that the Paris Agreement charts the course for the world to transition to green and low-carbon development and has driven near-universal climate action, welcoming the progress on combating climate change with the implementation of the Paris Agreement, Underlining that, as stated by the outcome of the first global stocktake, the collective achievement of the purpose and principles of the Paris Agreement and its long-term goals even more requires all parties to inject political impetus into the international cooperation on jointly fighting climate change, Emphasizing the importance of dialogue between the two sides to address global challenges, in line with the outcomes of the 2019 Beijing Call for Biodiversity Conservation and Climate Change and the joint statement of China and France on strengthening biodiversity and ocean cooperation from Kunming-Montreal to Nice agreed by President Xi Jinping and President Emmanuel Macron on May 6, 2024.

In the run-up to the third United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice and on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Agreement, the two sides commit to: 1. Implementing the Paris Agreement in a comprehensive, complete, and effective manner, informed by the outcome of the first global stocktake. The two sides will enhance cooperation on energy efficiency and decarbonization in the areas of energy, industry, transportation, and buildings, including making continuous efforts to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly, and equitable manner, and actively pushing forward green and low-carbon socio-economic transformation. 2. Providing appropriate solutions to major challenges of the era within a multilateral framework. The regression of certain countries from scientific consensus and their withdrawal from multilateral institutions will only strengthen our determination and actions. The two sides reaffirm their commitment to take and accelerate collective actions, based on the best available science, considering different national circumstances.

3. Enhancing coordination in the run-up to the thirtieth session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP 30), in support for Brazilian presidency to deliver the decisive conference a full success, strengthening coordinated efforts and enhanced communication about their respective upcoming new ambitious NDCs which will cover all economic areas and greenhouse gases, and be aligned with the Paris Agreement goals, while reaffirming the nationally determined nature of NDCs, and recalling Articles 2, 3 and 4 of the Paris Agreement. 4. Supporting climate actions. The two sides stress that climate actions could provide opportunities for the global economy in the fields of investment, financing, competitiveness, innovation, employment, and economic growth, as well as benefiting people in improving living standards and health conditions, facilitating decent work, sustainable food systems, and affordable energy. 5. Advancing the implementation of the decision on the new collective quantified goal on climate finance (NCQG) adopted at COP29.