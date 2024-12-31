China hits back at claims it's gatekeeping Covid-19 information

China has hit back at allegations that it is withholding information about the source of the Covid-19 outbreak. The response by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, was in response to the World Health Organization's claims that the country had still not supplied all information regarding the outbreak.

Five years ago on December 31, WHO’s Country Office in China picked up a media statement by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission from their website on cases of ‘viral pneumonia’ in Wuhan, China. The WHO said it continued to call on China to share data and access to understand the origins of Covid-19. "This is a moral and scientific imperative. Without transparency, sharing, and cooperation among countries, the world cannot adequately prevent and prepare for future epidemics and pandemics," the WHO said.

However, the WHO's allegations were disputed by Mao. Mao said China immediately shared epidemic information and viral gene sequence with the WHO and the international community, AFP reported. Mao said more and more clues pointed to Covid-19's origins having a global scope.