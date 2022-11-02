China imposes ever-changing mosaic of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions around country

Beijing – Chinese authorities on Wednesday locked down the area surrounding the world's largest iPhone factory after workers had fled the facility to avoid Covid restrictions.

Central China's Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone, where Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn runs a massive plant, entered seven days of "static management" on Wednesday, local officials said in a statement, using a euphemism for lockdown.

Images emerged last week on Chinese social media showing people breaking out of Foxconn's facility, which employs hundreds of thousands of workers.

Employees were complaining online of poor conditions and having to flee the factory on foot to avoid Covid transport curbs.