As the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) began, officials and experts from around the globe converged their focus once again on the Asian country, which is one of the world's most promising markets. While China continues to open up its market, they said global business will gain more opportunities in the world's second-largest economy.

The following are the highlights of global comments on the grand business carnival: "I think the Chinese market will grow very fast compared to other countries, and there is a big potential for exporters to find customers," Marek Vyskocil, founder of BlueTouch Export, said in a recent interview. "I expect we will again meet more people, and maybe more people will like to buy our wine from the warehouse we have in China."

The CIIE "is a very good opportunity to further consolidate and deepen Serbia-China relations," said Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, adding that Serbia is happy to work with China to develop a "comprehensive, strategic, and modern iron-clad friendship". The event offers good opportunities to tap into all valuable channels and promote brands, said Donna Chen, chief marketing officer of London-based skincare company DC Beauty Group, stressing that it will gather a great number of suppliers, third parties, wholesalers, and consumers. The CIIE, as a powerful exchange platform, shows China's commitment to balancing trade relations with countries around the world, especially with developing countries and small and medium-sized enterprises, said Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The CIIE is a high-level exhibition with industry-leading enterprises in attendance and has built a broad platform for foreign enterprises to enter the Chinese market, said Li Jiachun, the chairman of the Thai Chinese New Generation Business Association, noting "we have inked many intended orders and made new friends at the CIIE". The CIIE, with the unique aim of attracting imports to China from around the world, has become more and more attractive to global manufacturers and has resulted in numerous deals and agreements mutually beneficial to all participants, said Franjo Maletic, professor at the University of the North in Croatia. "There is no serious country in the world that does not care about the Chinese market today, and that is why the CIIE is becoming more important," he noted.