China issues proposal on reform and development of global governance

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday issued the Proposal of the People's Republic of China on the Reform and Development of Global Governance. Over the past decade, the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind has grown from an idea to action and a vision to reality, said the proposal, adding that China calls on the international community to act on true multilateralism, uphold the international system with the United Nations (UN) at its core, support the UN in playing a central role in international affairs, and further develop and improve the global governance system.

Detailing the proposal at a regular press briefing, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the ministry, said the international community expects the UN to play an active role in international affairs and continuously reform and improve the global governance system. The proposal comprehensively elaborates on China's stance and proposition on key areas of global governance such as peace, security, development, human rights and society, as well as on institutional reform, she said. Enhancing global security governance The Global Security Initiative (GSI) advocates a commitment to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security and a commitment to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, according to the proposal.

China firmly supports a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, it said, adding that no one gains from conflicts and wars and imposing sanctions, exerting pressure, or adding fuel to the fire will only escalate the situation. It urged efforts to maintain mutual respect, abandon the Cold War mentality, stop ganging up to stoke camp-based confrontation, and work to build a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture. China strongly condemns all forms of terrorism and extremism, it said, adding that China supports the UN in playing a central and coordinating role to help developing countries build capacity for fighting terrorism, form greater synergy worldwide against terrorism, and address the challenges brought by emerging technologies.

Pursuing global sustainable development With the implementation of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) as a main focus, China will push for international efforts to consolidate and expand consensus on development and keep development front and center on the global agenda, according to the proposal. China calls on developed countries to deliver on their commitments on official development assistance and climate financing, address the uneven distribution of global development resources, pay attention to development knowledge sharing, and provide capacity-building support to developing countries. Noting that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the proposal of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the proposal called for higher-level cooperation, better cost-effectiveness, higher-quality supply, and stronger development resilience in Belt and Road cooperation.

China supports efforts to make economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all, it said, urging efforts to stick to cooperation as a driving force, pursue extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefits, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation. Advancing global human rights and social governance In proposing the Global Civilization Initiative, China aims to promote the exchange and mutual learning between civilizations, enhance mutual understanding and friendship between people of all countries, build international consensus for cooperation and advance the progress of human civilizations, it stated. Calling for respecting the diversity of civilizations, the proposal urged the need to uphold the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations and let cultural exchange transcend estrangement, mutual learning transcend clashes, and coexistence transcend feelings of superiority.