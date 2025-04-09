China issues white paper outlining stance on economic ties with US

The State Council Information Office of China released a white paper on Wednesday outlining the country's stance on economic and trade issues with the United States, stressing the importance of talks between the two sides based on mutual respect and win-win cooperation. The white paper, titled China's Position on Some Issues Concerning China-U.S. Economic and Trade Relations, emphasises that China-US economic and trade relations are of great significance not only to both countries but also to the stability and development of the global economy. However, recent years have seen increasing disruptions to bilateral cooperation, primarily due to rising U.S. unilateralism and protectionist policies.

Structured in six chapters, the white paper begins by reaffirming the mutually beneficial nature of China-U.S. trade. It states that China does not seek a trade surplus and that both sides have gained substantially from economic cooperation. READ THE WHITE PAPER HERE. The document highlights China's efforts to implement the China-US phase-one economic and trade agreement. Measures include strengthening intellectual property protection, prohibiting forced technology transfers, expanding market access for food, agricultural, and financial services, and maintaining practical communication with the US side.

The white paper also underscores China's adherence to the principles of free trade and the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO). It details China's progress in improving trade policy compliance, fulfilling tariff reduction commitments, providing subsidies within international norms, and continuously optimizing the business environment. The white paper also criticises the US for violating elements of the phase-one agreement, including the broadening of national security definitions, overuse of export controls, and imposition of "reciprocal tariffs." It states that these actions have severely undermined the healthy and stable development of bilateral economic relations. The white paper concludes with a call for resolving disputes through dialogue and cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit. It expresses the international community's hope that China-U.S. collaboration can bring more opportunities to the world.