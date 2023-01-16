China Media Group unveils Spring Festival Gala line-up, tech innovation highlights

China Media Group (CMG) revealed the technological innovation highlights and the official announcement of the host line-up for the 2023 Spring Festival Gala at a press conference on Monday. This year’s stage design and mascot promo videos were also released.

Wang Xiaozhen, vice president of CMG, attended the event. Jiang Wenbo, a CMG editorial board member, explains how scientific and technological innovation will be used during the Spring Festival Gala. Picture: CMG Jiang Wenbo, a member of CMG's editorial board, explained the application of scientific and technological innovation of the Spring Festival Gala and said it would fully show CMG's fruitful achievements in constructing the strategic pattern of "5G+4K/8K+AI" and make extensive use of new technologies, such as 4K/8K, AI, and XR to continuously promote the integration and innovation of "Thought + Art + Technology". Xu Guangwen, director of CMG’s arts program centre, outlines the content of the Spring Festival Gala. Picture: CMG Xu Guangwen, director of CMG’s arts programme centre, said the four-and-a-half-hour extravaganza that includes dance, language, drama, martial arts, acrobatics and other types of programmes has been carefully arranged and strives to use innovative design to present the new era and the atmosphere of the new year.

This year’s Spring Festival Gala has made technological innovation breakthroughs again. There will be many firsts during the event; for example, a live broadcast in 8K Ultra HD+ 3D Colour Sound and an 8K Ultra HD camera independently developed by China will be used to produce the Spring Festival Gala. Intelligent technology pioneered by CMG will also be employed to simultaneously output a high definition, 4K and 8K version of the Spring Festival Gala and so on.

CMG will adopt the dual platform of "Hundred cities and thousand screens + cloud listening" to live broadcast simultaneously. Picture: CMG To meet the audience's diverse viewing needs and create the warm and festive atmosphere of the Spring Festival Gala anytime and anywhere, CMG will adopt the dual platform of "Hundred cities and thousand screens + cloud listening" to live broadcast simultaneously. The audience will be able to enjoy the immersive audiovisual effect on the 8K ultra-high-definition large public screens in the cultural squares of about 500 cities in China. The art installation above the main studio hall inspired by the evolution and reconstruction of the four-petal flower structure. Picture: CMG This year's stage design of the gala embodies the concept of “Man Ting Fang”, which is taken from the name of Chinese classical literature meaning “flowers fully bloom in the whole garden”.

The art installation above the main studio hall, inspired by the evolution and reconstruction of the four-petal flower structure, is not only rooted in the aesthetics of the Chinese civilisation but also reflects the presence of modern design concepts. The gala will be aired on January 21, 2023, Chinese New Year's Eve. China Global Television Network's (CGTN) English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Russian channels and foreign new media platforms in 68 languages will link with more than 700 media from more than 170 countries and regions around the world to live broadcast and report on the Spring Festival Gala.