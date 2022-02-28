China not backing sanctions to settle issues

Beijing - China does not approve of the use of sanctions as a means to resolve conflicts, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday. “China does not support the use of sanctions to solve problems, and opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law,” Wang told reporters when asked about Beijing's stance on Russia being disconnected from the SWIFT payment system.

Commenting on the possibility that Chinese companies will join anti-Russian sanctions, the diplomat said that Beijing demands that the US do not harm the legitimate rights and interests of China and other parties in resolving the Ukrainian issue. “China supports and encourages everything that contributes to the peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine. “Ukraine should become a link between East and West, and not a border of confrontation between great powers,” the diplomat said, urging the parties to negotiate to ease tensions.

Additionally, the spokeswoman said that Russia and China will continue normal trade cooperation in the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit. Meanwhile, two helicopters with a Ukrainian delegation have arrived at the location of talks with Russia, a Sputnik correspondent reports. According to the office of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian delegation includes the defence minister, the head of the parliament faction of the Servant of the People party and a deputy foreign minister.