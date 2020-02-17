Beijing - The Chinese health authority Monday said it received reports of 2 048 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 105 deaths on Sunday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.
Among the deaths, 100 were in Hubei Province, three in Henan, and two in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission. Another 1,563 new suspected cases were reported Sunday, said the commission.
Also on Sunday, 1,425 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 628 to 10,644. The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 70,548 by the end of Sunday, and 1,770 people had died of the disease.