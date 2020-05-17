China reports 5 new coronavirus cases, down from 8 a day earlier

Cape Town – Mainland China reported five new confirmed Covid-19 cases for May 16, down from eight the previous day, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Sunday.

Two of the five confirmed cases were so-called imported infections, while three were locally transmitted in the north-eastern Chinese city of Jilin.

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland now stands at 82,947 and the death toll at 4,634.

The three domestically transmitted cases are related to a district in Jilin city called Fengman, which has been classified by Chinese officials as a high-risk area for Covid-19.

Heightened disease control measures in the district include only allowing only one person from a family to go out and purchase daily necessities each day, acccording to the district's official post on WeChat.