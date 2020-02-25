China reports 508 new cases of coronavirus infection, 71 new deaths









Workers in protective suits are seen outside a medical observation site for those under quarantine in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Reuters

Beijing - The Chinese health authority Tuesday said it received reports of 508 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 71 deaths on Monday from 31 provincial-level regions on the mainland. Among the deaths, 68 were in Hubei Province, two in Shandong Province and one in Guangdong Province, according to the National Health Commission. Another 530 new suspected cases were reported Monday, said the commission. Also on Monday, 2,589 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 789 to 9,126.

The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 77,658 by the end of Monday, and 2,663 people had died of the disease. The commission added that 2,824 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus. A total of 27,323 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.





The commission said 641,742 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 15,758 were discharged from medical observation Monday, with 87,902 others still under medical observation.





By the end of Monday, 81 confirmed cases including two deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 10 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR, and 30 in Taiwan including one death. Nineteen patients in Hong Kong, six in Macao and five in Taiwan have been discharged from hospital after recovery.



