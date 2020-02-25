Beijing - The Chinese health authority Tuesday said it received reports of 508 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 71 deaths on Monday from 31 provincial-level regions on the mainland.
Among the deaths, 68 were in Hubei Province, two in Shandong Province and one in Guangdong Province, according to the National Health Commission. Another 530 new suspected cases were reported Monday, said the commission. Also on Monday, 2,589 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, while the number of severe cases decreased by 789 to 9,126.
The overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 77,658 by the end of Monday, and 2,663 people had died of the disease. The commission added that 2,824 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus. A total of 27,323 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.