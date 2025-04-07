China responds to US tariffs with economic measures and threats

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday accused the US of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying with tariffs. “Putting ‘America First’ over international rules is a typical act of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters.

Last week, Trump put an additional 34% tariff on Chinese goods as part of “Liberation Day,” coming on top of two rounds of 10% tariffs already declared in February and March, which Trump said was due to Beijing’s role in the fentanyl crisis. China and other governments retaliated quickly. China announced its own 34% tariff rate on US goods, mirroring Trump's tariff rate for China. China also suspended sorghum, poultry and bonemeal imports from some American companies. China’s latest retaliatory moves include more export controls on rare earth minerals, critical for various technologies, and a lawsuit at the World Trade Organisation.