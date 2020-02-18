China seeing 'positive trend' in coronavirus fight, says ambassador









The Chineses ambassador to South Africa, Lin Songtian. Photo: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) PRETORIA – Notable progress had been made in China’s “arduous fight” against the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) the country's ambassador to South Africa said in Pretoria on Tuesday. Addressing local and international media, Lin Songtian said the situation across China was now showing a positive trend of defeating the outbreak, except in the Hubei province, where the pandemic originated. He also confirmed that no South Africans in China had contracted the virus. “After nearly one month of arduous fight, China has achieved positive outcomes in combating the epidemic. The situation in the whole country and Hubei province has shown a positive trend,” said Songtian. “The number of both the new confirmed and suspected cases has been declining continuously, the death toll remains low, and the cure rate has been increasing and rising significantly. As of February 17 [Monday], the number of new confirmed cases per day in the whole country has dropped from 3,887 on February 4 to 1, 886.”

He said the number of new confirmed cases in all provinces except Hubei had dropped from 890 on February 3 to 79 on Monday.

“The number of new suspected cases in the whole country has been declining for 12 consecutive days from 5, 328 on February 5 to 1, 432 on February 17. The number of new suspected cases in Hubei has been declining for 15 consecutive days from 3, 260 on February 2 to 788 on February 17.”

“The number of new suspected cases in provinces except Hubei has been dropping for 11 consecutive days from 2, 211 on February 6 to 644 on February 17. As of February 17 [Monday], a total of 1, 868 people have died of novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) nationwide, with a mortality rate of about 2. 5 per cent and 0.6 per cent in provinces except Hubei. Since February 12, more than 1, 000 people have been cured per day.”

Songtian said more than 12, 500 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Efforts had been made to protect the lives of the millions of foreign nationals living across China, including half a million foreign students, he said.

“Up to now, only 27 foreigners have been infected with NCP in China and only two of them died of the virus. This fully demonstrates that the spread of the epidemic in China has been effectively brought under control, and the foreigners in China are safe."

“We are proud to say that remarkable achievements have been scored in China’s prevention and control efforts.”