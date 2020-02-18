PRETORIA – Notable progress had been made in China’s “arduous fight” against the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19) the country's ambassador to South Africa said in Pretoria on Tuesday.
Addressing local and international media, Lin Songtian said the situation across China was now showing a positive trend of defeating the outbreak, except in the Hubei province, where the pandemic originated.
He also confirmed that no South Africans in China had contracted the virus.
“After nearly one month of arduous fight, China has achieved positive outcomes in combating the epidemic. The situation in the whole country and Hubei province has shown a positive trend,” said Songtian.
“The number of both the new confirmed and suspected cases has been declining continuously, the death toll remains low, and the cure rate has been increasing and rising significantly. As of February 17 [Monday], the number of new confirmed cases per day in the whole country has dropped from 3,887 on February 4 to 1, 886.”