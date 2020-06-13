China sentences Australian to death for smuggling drugs

Beijing - An Australian national has been sentenced to death in China for drug smuggling, according to the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court.

Australian Cam Gillespie was arrested with over 7.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in his check-in luggage in 2013 while attempting to board an international flight from Baiyun Airport in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The court also ordered that all of Gillespie's personal property be confiscated.

Australia said on Saturday it was providing consular assistance, although access to prisoners remains difficult due to Covid-19 restriction measures implemented by the Chinese government.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the verdict made in his case," a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told dpa, adding: "Australia opposes the death penalty in all circumstances for all people."