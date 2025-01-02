China slaps dual-use export ban on US corporations

China has banned sales of dual-use products to 28 American military suppliers over increased concerns about national security, the country’s Commerce Ministry announced on Thursday. Dual-use items are goods, technologies, and services that may be used either for both civil and military purposes and could contribute to an increase in military potential; in particular in the design, development, production, or use of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

“To safeguard national security and interests, and fulfil international obligations including non-proliferation, [the latest action was taken] based on China’s export control law and regulation on export control of dual-use items,” the Commerce Ministry said. The sanctions list includes 28 US defence contractors with General Dynamics, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon among them. Ten of the sanctioned corporations were added to a list of unreliable entities over Washington’s arms sales to the self-ruled island of Taiwan, the ministry announced in a separate statement. It includes five subsidiaries of Lockheed Martin and three of General Dynamics, as well as Raytheon Missile Systems and a joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon.