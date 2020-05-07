China to join WHO collaboration initiative against Covid-19 pandemic

China has decided to join the international collaboration initiative launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to combat Covid-19, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"China stands ready to work with the international community to accelerate the research and production of medical products on Covid-19, promote the equitable distribution of related products, and make efforts to maintain global public health security and support the fight against the pandemic," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

On April 24, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced to launch an international collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics for Covid-19.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a news briefing that China firmly supports WHO's the leading role in global anti-pandemic cooperation, welcomes its global cooperation initiative on accelerating the development, production, and equitable distribution of vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics for Covid-19, and has decided to participate in this initiative.

She said the virus respects no borders and that people from every country should have equal access to vaccines and medicines.