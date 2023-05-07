Chinese FM reiterates call for peace talk to resolve Ukraine crisis

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang Thursday reiterated China's core position on promoting peace talks to help achieve the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis. Qin made the remarks during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Meeting of Foreign Ministers in India's Goa.

Qin told his Russian counterpart that China is willing to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to make tangible contribution to the political settlement of the crisis. Lavrov said that Russia attaches importance to China's position paper on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, adding that the Russian side agrees with China's principled position and is ready to maintain close communication with China in a frank and sincere manner. The Chinese foreign minister also urged efforts to implement the important consensus of the two heads of state, strengthen strategic communication and consolidate and deepen cooperation in various fields.

The Russian side is ready to work with the Chinese side to strengthen cooperation in various fields and push the relations between the two countries to a higher level, Lavrov noted. The two sides agreed to plan and arrange the next phase of contact between the two countries at high and various levels, strengthen economic and trade cooperation and deepen people-to-people exchange. They agreed to strengthen communication and coordination with SCO member states and called for unity and cooperation to build SCO into a platform for mutually beneficial cooperation among member states.