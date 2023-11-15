At San Francisco International Airport, Xi received a warm reception from senior U.S. officials, including U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived on Tuesday afternoon local time in the US City of San Francisco where he will attend a summit with US President Joe Biden and the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting from November 14 to 17.

Xi was warmly greeted by many overseas Chinese, including Chinese students studying abroad, who waved both Chinese and American flags along the route from the airport to welcome the Chinese president.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, arrived in San Francisco on the same flight as Xi's.

Chinese Ambassador to the U.S., Xie Feng, was among those greeting Xi's arrival at the airport.