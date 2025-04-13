Christians worldwide mark Palm Sunday, heralding the start of Holy Week

Christian communities around the globe are celebrating Palm Sunday today — a sacred day that marks the beginning of Holy Week and commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem. In Rome, Pope Francis, against the advice of his doctors to avoid crowds while recovering from pneumonia, delighted worshippers with an impromptu tour of St Peter's Square, handing out sweets to children and shaking hands of worshippers.

While sat in his wheelchair, the Argentine appeared in good form, without the nasal cannula -- a plastic tube tucked into the nostrils to help him breathe during his convalescence. According to the Bible, Jesus rode into the city on a donkey as crowds gathered to honour him, laying palm branches and cloaks in his path. In ancient times, this gesture was a mark of respect, typically reserved for kings and victorious warriors. The palm branch, in particular, symbolised triumph, victory and peace — making it a powerful emblem in the lead-up to Easter.

Churches across the world honour this moment through various traditions. In many Christian denominations, Palm Sunday is observed with the blessing and distribution of palm branches during the service. These palms are often carried in processions, waved by congregants, or woven into small crosses to be kept throughout the year as a symbol of faith. In Jerusalem, believers often retrace the steps of Jesus’s procession on the Mount of Olives, carrying palm fronds and chanting hymns. Palm Sunday sets the tone for Holy Week, reflecting on the final days of Jesus’s earthly ministry, leading to his crucifixion and resurrection.