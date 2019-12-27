A mother found dead with her two young children on a Boston sidewalk outside a high-rise parking garage apparently pushed or threw the youngsters from the roof of the structure before leaping to her own death, authorities said on Thursday.
The Christmas Day deaths of Erin Pascal, aged 40, her 4-year-old daughter, Allison, and her 16-month-old son, Andrew, are under investigation as a double-murder and suicide, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins told reporters.
"The evidence suggests" the mother jumped to her death after causing her two children to fall to their deaths, Rollins, who is overseeing the investigation, told a news conference.
Pascal, her son and daughter were residents of Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood. Authorities have provided no information about Pascal's marital status or the identity of the children's father.
The woman and two children were found lifeless on the pavement at the base of the Renaissance Park Garage on Wednesday afternoon and were pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later.