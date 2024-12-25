Clayson Monyela confirms SA woman stuck in Dubai will be coming home after settling over R100,000 loan

Deputy Director-General at the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, Clayson Monyela confirmed that Bongile Ntombela, who was stuck in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to an unpaid loan, will be coming home after paying off the loan. "The bank in the UAE gave her a discount. I'm happy to report that we've reached the target. We're now handling administrative processes behind the scenes including booking flights etc. I just want to thank everyone who heeded the call to support this campaign," wrote Monyela on his X account.

Ntombile also gave an update on her Tiktok account and said she reached her target and managed to raise over R114,000 to pay off her loan. Initially, she needed 25,000 dirhams which is R124,681.12, however, in a recent Tiktok video, she gave an update saying the bank reduced her debt to 21,000 dirhams (R106 384,03). After collecting donations for four days, Ntombela closed her campaign with an amount sitting at R144,188.

She expressed appreciation to all people who contributed towards her plight. "Thank you to everyone who has given me a contribution, who has given me a call, who has sent words of encouragement. Ngiyabonga kakhulu (Thank you very much)," she said. Ntombela added that her leaving South Africa, was not because she was not proud of her country, but she left to seek other opportunities.

"I went out to seek opportunities and things didn't turn out the way I thought they would. But that doesn't take away the fact that I'm the daughter of the soil and forever will be. I will forever be loyal to my country," she said. "I will also keep you updated on when I'm leaving and arriving. Ngiyabonga kakhulu (Thank you very much)," she said in gratitude. She added that Monyela has been instrumental during her crisis.

"Thank you so much to Clayson who has come through in so many ways. He has sent people through to help," she said. Earlier, Ntombela explained that she has been living and working in the UAE for six years and lost her job earlier this year. "The company I worked for told me to resign or get fired, my ego could not take the word fired and I decided I would resign. They allowed me to stay on their residence visa while I was looking for another job unfortunately, I couldn't find a job," she said.

She said her residence visa was subsequently cancelled, and a travel ban was imposed by the bank as she was unable to continue with her loan payments. Ntombela said she was about to complete her loan in April. The bank insisted that she pays off the loan before leaving the country.