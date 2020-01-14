Brussels - Most Chinese, Europeans and US citizens plan to fly less for holidays this year to limit aircraft carbon dioxide emissions and help prevent catastrophic climate change, a survey by the European Investment Bank (EIB) showed on Tuesday.
The EIB Climate Survey was based on 30,000 respondents from Sept 27 to Oct 21, 2019 in the 28 countries of the European Union and the United States and China.
In the poll, 36% of Europeans said they already flew less for holidays to help prevent climate change and 75% intended to do so in 2020. In China the number of people planning less air travel for holidays this year was 94%, and 69% in the U.S.
The aviation industry accounts for over 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions, and if left unchecked emissions are expected to rise as passenger and flight numbers increase.
For Europeans and Chinese, climate change is the biggest challenge they face, topping access to healthcare and the threat of unemployment in the EU and access to healthcare and fear of a financial crisis in China.