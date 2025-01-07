CMG completes first rehearsal for 2025 Spring Festival Gala

China Media Group on Sunday completed its first rehearsal for the 2025 Spring Festival Gala, showcasing a vibrant artistic tapestry that depicts the landscapes of China and a warm and happy new year filled with starlit celebrations for families.
During the rehearsal, various performances, including original songs and dances, classic operas, and comedic sketches, were seamlessly integrated, bringing a rich festive atmosphere to life.
A scene from the first rehearsal for the 2025 Spring Festival Gala in Beijing, January 5, 2025. /CMG
On December 4, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed the Spring Festival, the social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional new year, on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
As the first Spring Festival Gala following this recognition, the production team transformed and developed traditional customs and intangible cultural heritage practices. They incorporated various intangible cultural heritage elements into stage presentations, program arrangements, and visual designs, showcasing the charm of China's traditional culture.
A scene from the first rehearsal for the 2025 Spring Festival Gala in Beijing, January 5, 2025. /CMG
This year's gala continues to deepen the creative concept of "the people's gala," further shifting the spotlight toward ordinary individuals who dedicate themselves and strive in their everyday lives. It invites these extraordinary yet humble contributors to step into the limelight as the main stars of the gala stage.
A scene from the first rehearsal for the 2025 Spring Festival Gala in Beijing, January 5, 2025. /CMG
It also continues to expand the depth and scope of its "open-door approach" to planning and production. The directors sought creative inspiration from across the country, crafting works that resonate closely with current life topics and foster deeper connections with the audience. They also discovered and curated a selection of high-quality programs while extensively incorporating contributions from societal creative forces. This broad participation has injected new vitality into the comprehensive innovation of the gala.
