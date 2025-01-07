CMG completes first rehearsal for 2025 Spring Festival Gala

China Media Group on Sunday completed its first rehearsal for the 2025 Spring Festival Gala, showcasing a vibrant artistic tapestry that depicts the landscapes of China and a warm and happy new year filled with starlit celebrations for families. During the rehearsal, various performances, including original songs and dances, classic operas, and comedic sketches, were seamlessly integrated, bringing a rich festive atmosphere to life.

A scene from the first rehearsal for the 2025 Spring Festival Gala in Beijing, January 5, 2025. /CMG On December 4, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed the Spring Festival, the social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional new year, on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. As the first Spring Festival Gala following this recognition, the production team transformed and developed traditional customs and intangible cultural heritage practices. They incorporated various intangible cultural heritage elements into stage presentations, program arrangements, and visual designs, showcasing the charm of China's traditional culture.

A scene from the first rehearsal for the 2025 Spring Festival Gala in Beijing, January 5, 2025. /CMG This year's gala continues to deepen the creative concept of "the people's gala," further shifting the spotlight toward ordinary individuals who dedicate themselves and strive in their everyday lives. It invites these extraordinary yet humble contributors to step into the limelight as the main stars of the gala stage. A scene from the first rehearsal for the 2025 Spring Festival Gala in Beijing, January 5, 2025. /CMG