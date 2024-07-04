CMG holds a Special Exhibition ‘Dialogue Among Civilizations’ at United Nations Headquarters in New York

China Media Group (CMG) and the Chinese Book Club of the United Nations jointly host the Special Exhibition "Dialogue Among Civilizations” at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Monday, July 1. Distinguished guests from various fields and countries attended the event, including United Nations Under-Secretary-General Xu Haoliang, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Fu Cong, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, permanent representatives and diplomats from Armenia, Bolivia, Cuba, France, Hungary, Jamaica, Peru, Switzerland, the UK.

CMG President Shen Haixiong sent a written address to the event. Shen noted that the 78th United Nations General Assembly recently unanimously adopted the resolution to establish June 10 as the International Day of Dialogue Among Civilizations. This fully reflects that President Xi Jinping's Global Civilization Initiative has gained widespread resonance in the international community. Shen stated that as a leading international media outlet, CMG strives to integrate "thought + art + technology" to tell compelling stories about civilizations from around the world. CMG is committed to being the chronicler, promoter, and practitioner of dialogue among civilizations, producing high-quality programs such as "A Decade in the Making," and "Our Modernization Story." As the international media group with the most comprehensive set of broadcasting rights for the upcoming Paris Olympics, CMG aims to present the games to a global audience, fostering understanding and connection between different civilizations. CMG will continue to work with global partners to carry the undying torch of human civilization through friendly exchanges and mutual learning and strive to cultivate a global garden of surpassing beauty, building a community committed to a shared future for humankind. Fu Cong, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, delivered a speech at the event. He said dialogue among civilizations is critical as the world today faces various threats to peace and development. Noting President Xi Jinping's Global Civilization Initiative has received enthusiastic support from the international community, including the UN, Fu highlighted that the establishment of the International Day of Dialogue Among Civilizations by the UN General Assembly demonstrates the international community's strong desire to enhance dialogue among different civilizations and jointly address common challenges. China will continue to work with other countries and contribute to the progress of global civilization.

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, expressed gratitude to CMG for organizing the event at the UN headquarters, noting media plays a crucial role in the dialogue among civilizations. Mher Margaryan, Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations, said the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations showcases the diversity of global civilizations, emphasizing that the international community should work together to resolve conflicts through dialogue. Miguel Ángel Moratinos, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, and Melissa Fleming, Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications, also sent letters to convey their warm wishes for a very successful event, emphasizing the importance of dialogue among civilizations.

Munir Akram, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, stated that Pakistan is honored to join China in proposing the resolution to establish the International Day for Dialogue Among Civilizations in his letter address. He noted that the dialogue among different civilizations is facing significant challenges in the current global landscape. It is critical to embrace diversity and use dialogue to eliminate discrimination, promote mutual understanding, and build a harmonious global society. The special exhibition includes a special musical performance by Wynton Marsalis, a fashion show in titled “Harmonic Heritage” and an art exhibition featuring replicas of China’s Liangzhu civilization artifacts, and artworks from renowned Chinese and international artists such as David Fraser, Wendy Edwards, Jerry Mischak, Robert Juarez, Zhou Yong, and Tony Shore. On June 7, 2024, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution to establish the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations, calling for the international community to respect cultural diversity and promote equal dialogue and mutual respect among different civilisations.