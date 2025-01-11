CMG holds second rehearsal for 2025 Spring Festival Gala

China Media Group (CMG) on Friday held the second rehearsal for its highly anticipated 2025 Spring Festival Gala, which will be aired globally on January 28, the eve of the Chinese New Year. Building upon the first rehearsal, the latest run-through showcased significant improvements in original songs, dances, innovative performances and other programs. The transitions between each act were notably smoother, indicating a well-coordinated and polished production.

The official mascot of the 2025 Spring Festival Gala. /CMG This year's gala boasts a striking stage design resembling a "ruyi," a traditional Chinese ornamental object symbolising good fortune and wishes for the new year. The ruyi design seamlessly connects the main stage with the seating area, aiming to enhance the immersive and interactive experience of the Spring Festival celebrations for both those in attendance and the millions watching from home. The Gala will also feature cutting-edge technology, including virtual reality, 3D without the need for glasses, and ultra-high-definition projections to create a dazzling and immersive stage environment inspired by the ruyi.

Xiao Hua (L), a specially invited hairstylist for the Gala, works during the second rehearsal. /CMG For the first time, the Gala has launched a "Gala Experience Officer" program, inviting everyday heroes – hardworking people who strive for a better life – to get a behind-the-scenes look at the event. One such person is Xiao Hua, a barber from Huaihua City, central China's Hunan Province, known for her dedication to her customers. With her skills and passion, she's gone from a local barber to a specially invited hairstylist for the Gala.

Staff members work on the real-time interpretation feature of CMG's 2025 Spring Festival Gala. /CMG In a landmark move towards greater inclusivity, the 2025 Spring Festival Gala will, for the first time, offer barrier-free broadcasts tailored for over 45 million visually and hearing-impaired viewers. These dedicated broadcasts will provide real-time program interpretation and detailed background narration, ensuring that everyone can fully enjoy and participate in the cultural significance and entertainment of this important national event.