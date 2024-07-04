CMG launches exhibition of quality programs in Tajikistan

China Media Group (CMG), Tajik Khovar News Agency and Tajik TV Sinamo launched an exhibition event showcasing more than 10 quality programs produced by CMG in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan on Sunday. CMG President Shen Haixiong, said the exhibition is another strong practice of deepening the outcomes of meetings between leaders of China and Tajikistan, strengthening the emotional bond between the two countries, while delivering a speech via video at the event.

The programs consisting of documentaries and features such as "A Road to Prosperity" and "The Call of the Silk Road" showcase China's vast and diverse regional culture. The programs further showcase folk customs, economic and social development and changes in different regions of China, showing the Tajiks the vitality of China in the new era, and convey the idea of mutual learning between two civilizations and mutually beneficial cooperation and development between both countries. Noting the quality programs also tell the fruitful cooperation under the Belt and Road initiative between China and Tajikistan and other countries, Shen said he hoped the audience can realize that countries worldwide can share development and different civilizations can flourish together. Shen added that CMG is willing to further enhance exchanges and cooperation with its Tajik counterparts, thus contributing wisdom to the building of a China-Tajikistan community of a shared future featuring enduring friendship, common destiny and mutual benefit.

Elena Batenkova, editor-in-chief of the Russian service of the Khovar news agency, congratulated the exhibition event during her speech via video, saying that the event not only helps the Tajik audience understand the traditional Chinese culture, but also shows the achievements China has made in recent years and the life of the contemporary Chinese people. Batenkova said she hoped the Tajik and Chinese media will continue to deepen cooperation and contribute to the development of good-neighborly and friendly relations between the two countries. The quality programs will subsequently be broadcast until July 6 on multiple Tajik media platforms including Khovar News Agency and TV Sinamo.