CMG releases promotional video for 2023 Lantern Festival Gala

China Media Group (CMG) will hold the 2023 Lantern Festival Gala on Sunday evening to celebrate the traditional Chinese festival. The Lantern Festival is celebrated on the 15th day of the first month on the Chinese lunar calendar, which falls on February 5 this year. It marks the end of the Spring Festival celebrations. Let's check out the promotional video for the Gala.

The promotional video for 2023 CMG Lantern Festival Gala was screened for the first time on Friday at the Nelson Mandela Square in Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city.

Local residents and visitors are served with sweet dumplings for this traditional Chinese festival.

The promotional video for the 2023 CMG Lantern Festival Gala was screened on February 3, at Meskel Square, in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.