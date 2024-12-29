CMG unveils 2025 Spring Festival Gala promo

China Media Group (CMG) has released the promo of its upcoming Spring Festival Gala for the year 2025.

The Spring Festival, or the Chinese lunar New Year, is one of the most important traditional Chinese festivals and the Spring Festival Gala is a cherished tradition for Chinese families worldwide. The gala is recognized by the Guinness World Records as the world's most-watched TV program since its debut in 1983.

The gala for the upcoming Year of the Snake will be particularly special because it will mark the first celebration after the recognition of Spring Festival as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage.

So, get ready for a joyous spectacle of music, dance and shared traditions to welcome a prosperous, auspicious year!