London - Two police officers broke a toilet cubicle while having sex on a hurricane rescue mission to the British Virgin Islands, a disciplinary hearing has heard.
The pair were investigated but escaped censure, according to Chief Superintendent Graham McLaughlin, the commander of a contingent of UK officers sent to assist with the response to 2017’s Hurricane Irma.
He cited the case as part of his defence to allegations that he sent a menacing text message to a policewoman threatening to release "graphic" details of her sex life.
McLaughlin, 53, of Derbyshire Police, said the behaviour of the officers in the toilet was an example of more serious misdemeanours committed by officers who faced investigation but were cleared.
He also cited the example of a senior Derbyshire police officer who had allegedly been investigated over claims he groped a female colleague in a police office in Derby.