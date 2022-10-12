Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Coronation of King Charles III to take place in May 2023

The Coronation of King Charles III will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023 at Westminster Abbey. Photo: Reuters

Published 33m ago

According to an official statement by the Royal Family on Tuesday, the ceremony will see King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort, Camilla, on Saturday, 6 May 2023.

The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry. Further details will be announced in due course,” the royal family said.

So what will happen on the day?

According to Sky News, on the day of the coronation, King Charles will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey with his Queen Consort, Camilla.

Like his mother and father, they are likely to be taken in the gold state coach, which is reserved for coronations and jubilees, according to the UK news broadcaster.

Up to a million people travelled to London to watch the coach along the Mall in 1953 for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

Next year's coronation will be the first for almost 70 years - the last being for Elizabeth II in June 1953 - and the first held on a Saturday since Edward VII in 1902, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, the BBC said on Tuesday that it is not yet known whether there will be an extra bank holiday added or moved to the coronation weekend, with a bank holiday already scheduled for earlier that week on Monday, 1 May.

