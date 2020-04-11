Coronavirus: Lifting restrictions 'too quickly' could lead to deadly resurgence, says WHO

Geneva - World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Friday that lifting restrictions "too quickly" could lead to a deadly resurgence of Covid-19.

Noting at a regular press briefing that "some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions," the WHO chief warned that "lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence."

"The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly," he said, underlining that the WHO is working with affected countries on strategies for gradually and safely easing restrictions.

Some European countries are already considering relaxing their restriction measures as they see a slowing trend in the number of Covid-19 infections.

Austria, for instance, aims to gradually ease the exit restrictions and reopen shops and businesses from mid-April. Switzerland also suggested "the first relaxations" by the end of April.