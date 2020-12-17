Coronavirus pandemic being used as pretext for rights abuses: Amnesty International

Cape Town – Human rights organisation Amnesty International says that governments' abusive policing and excessive reliance on law enforcement to implement Covid-19 response measures have violated human rights and in some instances made the health crisis worse.

In a report released on Thursday, the organisation documented cases in 60 countries where law enforcement agencies committed human rights abuses in the name of tackling the virus.

Overall there has been a sharp increase in police brutality around the word as authorities crack down on individuals who don’t follow the restrictions that have been put in place.

According to a report, in the first five days alone of a curfew in Kenya, at least seven people were killed and 16 hospitalised as a result of police operations.

Amnesty International says that while some limitations on human rights can be justified during a pandemic to protect public health or other pressing social needs, many governments have gone far beyond reasonable and justified restrictions.