Coronavirus spreading at its fastest pace in France

Paris - France's daily new Covid-19 infections rose by more than 8,500 for the third time in six days on Wednesday, with the disease spreading at its fastest pace since it emerged in the country.

The number of people taken to hospital with the virus was also up, by 43 - increasing for the 11th day in a row to reach a one-month high of 5,003.

The number of patients in intensive care units with Covid-19 was up 25 to 599, a level not seen since the end of June.

The rate of increase of additional cases has been steadily rising for two months, but as they primarily involve younger people, who are less likely to fall seriously ill, that didn't translate into renewed strain on the hospital system until the end of last month.

Hospitalisations for the disease are still more than six times below the April 14 peak of 32,292 and the number of patients in ICUs is far below the April 8 record of 7,148.