Costa Rica mandates Covid-19 vaccination for state workers

SAN JOSE - Authorities in Costa Rica said on Tuesday that all state workers will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19, making it one of the first countries in Latin America to impose a coronavirus vaccination mandate. Private companies across the country will also be able to mandate vaccination for their own employees, the health ministry said in a statement. No deadline was given for when employees must comply.

Some 300 000 people work in the public sector of the Central American nation of about 5 million, whose economy depends heavily on tourism. About 40% of the population has been fully vaccinated but big gaps remain, as almost 30% of Costa Ricans have not received even a single shot. The Social Security Fund, which runs Costa Rica’s public hospital system, has since February required immunisation against Covid-19 for all its workers. On Monday, the University of Costa Rica, the country's biggest university, also announced a vaccination mandate.