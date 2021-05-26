Couple charged with murder of their children, former wife

The mother of two children who went missing and were found dead last year in Idaho, US, and her new husband have been charged with murder.

Chad Daybell, the children's stepfather, was also indicted for the murder of his former wife,Tammy Daybell, ABC News quoted prosecutors as saying.

The US broadcaster said Lori Vallow Daybell’s two minor children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, were first reported missing by their family in November 2019.

The broadcaster explained that on June 9, 2020, police found two sets of unidentified human remains at Daybell’s property in Fremont County, Idaho. He was subsequently charged with two felony counts of destruction, concealment of evidence, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

According to NBC News, Lori Vallow and Daybell never reported the children missing and did not co-operate with investigators before they fled the state to Hawaii.

They were found in January 2020 and police gave Vallow until the end of the month to physically produce her children. She failed, and was subsequently charged with two counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children.

Meanwhile, USA Today reported that Daybell’s ex-wife died under suspicious circumstances in 2019.

The publication said authorities grew suspicious when Chad remarried just two weeks later, and they had Tammy’s body exhumed in Utah in December.

The results of that autopsy have not been released.

"Local, state and federal law enforcement professionals and local and state prosecutors have worked tirelessly for nearly a year and a half to gather the facts and evidence necessary to bring forward charges on behalf of Tylee, JJ and Tammy," NBC News quoted Fremont County prosecutor Lindsey Blake as saying.

"Due to the ongoing safety restrictions imposed by the courts during the pandemic, we just recently were given permission to present information to the grand jury for their review.

’’They deliberated and determined there is probable cause to believe that the Daybells wilfully and knowingly conspired to commit several crimes that led to the death of three innocent people."

The broadcaster said attorneys for Vallow and Daybell did not immediately return a request for comment.

African News Agency (ANA)