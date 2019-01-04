Frances (52) and Patrick Connolly (54) from Moira pose for photographs as they celebrate winning the New Year's Day EuroMillions Lottery Jackpot of £114,969,775.70 during a press conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

London- A middle-aged couple from Northern Ireland were named on Friday as the winners of the entire jackpot of 115 million pounds (146.7 million dollars) in this year's first EuroMillions lottery draw. Frances and Patrick Connolly held a giant cheque for 114,969,775 pounds as they posed for photographers in an award ceremony hosted by National Lottery organizers Camelot.

"Unbelievable!" Patrick Connolly, 54, said as he held the cheque.

"I don't know what to say. Look at it written," Frances Connolly, 52, added as she examined the numbers on the cheque.

"Where's the 70p?" she joked, referring to earlier reports that the prize was 70 pence higher than the figure on the cheque.

"I don't think it's actually sunk in, it really hasn't," Frances Connolly said.

The couple, who have three daughters and three grandchildren, currently live in the village of Moira, County Down.

They spent about 25 years living and working in the north-eastern English town of Hartlepool, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

They told the organizers on Friday that they have drawn up a list of some 50 family members and friends they plan to help financially with their winnings.

"This is a massive sum of money and we want it to have a huge impact on the lives of other people we know and love, as well as on our future, too," Frances Connolly said.

"This win gives us the chance to really make a difference for our family and friends," she said.

The Connollys are the fourth-biggest EuroMillions lottery winners in Britain. Their winning numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28.

A further 10 players pocketed 1 million pounds each in the New Year's Day draw.

