Court refuses to block prison transfer of Greek extremist hitman despite hunger strike

Athens - Greece's top administrative court on Tuesday declined to block the prison transfer of a notorious far-left hitman whose life is in danger after a two-month hunger strike, a judicial source said.

The Council of State said it did not have the jurisdiction to temporarily block the transfer to the maximum security Domokos prison in central Greece as requested by Dimitris Koufodinas, formerly the top assassin of the extremist November 17 group.

The court has set an April 2 hearing for Koufodinas' request that his transfer to Domokos be cancelled altogether.

Koufodinas, 63, is serving multiple life sentences for 11 murders for the November 17 group, which for 20 years targeted industrialists, policemen, foreign diplomats and soldiers, before being dismantled in 2002.

He began a hunger strike in January after being denied transfer to a high-security jail in Athens to be near his family, and his health has been in critical condition for the last two weeks.