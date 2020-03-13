Covid-19 cases in Italy climb to 12, 839, with 1016 fatalities

ROME - The number of people who tested positive for the new coronavirus in Italy reached 12,839 on Thursday, Italian authorities said.

Considering all data (including deaths and recoveries), the total number of assessed coronavirus cases -- since the epidemic appeared on Feb. 21 -- was 15,113 in Italy, which recorded the most cases outside China.

The figure marked an increase by 2,249 cases compared to the previous day, and did not include recoveries or fatalities.

Recoveries grew as well on the daily basis to 1,258 cases from 1,045.

A man wearing a protective face mask walks at the Piazza Santa Maria in Trastevere square, on the fourth day of an unprecedented lockdown across of all Italy imposed to slow the outbreak of coronavirus, in Rome Photo by: REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

"Of the 12,839 people who tested positive, 5,036 are under home quarantine, 6,650 people are in hospitals, and 1,153 are in intensive care," Civil Protection Department chief Angelo Borrelli told a televised press conference.

"The number of patients in intensive care still represents about 10 percent of all positive cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak."

The official added the death toll rose to 1,016 cases.