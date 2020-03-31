Covid-19 cases top 60,000 in Germany

BERLIN - Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Germany increased by 4,615 within one day to 61,913, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Tuesday.

The number of deaths in Germany increased to 583 on Tuesday from 455 a day earlier, according to RKI, a federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention.

However, RKI president Lothar Wieler warned at a press conference that he assumed the "mortality rate will increase" in Germany.

According to RKI, the average age of people dying from the disease in Germany was 80 years, while the average age of infected people was 47 years. And the average number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Germany was 74, although there were "regional differences."

Employees take a swab from a member of the Cologne Fire Brigade the third Infection Protection Centre in Cologne, Germany. Photo by: Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP

Wieler was "still optimistic," but it was important to keep looking at the figures and to wait until Easter to see how the pandemic would develop in the country.

Germany had a relatively high rate of intensive care beds per capita and the number was increasing, said Wieler.

The task was to make "optimal logistical" use of available hospital capacities and to allocate patients to hospitals where there was free capacity.