Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia rises to 8

KUALA LUMPUR - Eight individuals have died of the Covid-19 in Malaysia, with 153 newly confirmed cases, and the total cases of the Covid-19 in the country now stand at 1,183, according to the health ministry on Saturday.

The fourth fatality was a 50-year-old Malaysian man who had attended a large scale religious event held near the capital of Kuala Lumpur from late February to early March, health ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah told a press briefing.

Noor Hisham announced four more Covid-19 deaths, with two from Malaysia's Sarawak state as well as two more cases linked to the religions event.

Noor Hisham said of the new cases, at least 90 were traced to the same event.

Out of the total cases, 114 have been cured and discharged from hospital, while 37 are currently being held in intensive care and 23 of those are in need of assisted breathing.