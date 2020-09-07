Covid-19 global wrap: Sharp rise in cases in Britain and US

India's coronavirus infections surged past 4.2 million on Monday as it overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases. ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia expects to receive its first batches of a potential Covid-19 vaccine in January, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as the number of new daily infections in the country's virus hotspot fell to a 10-week low. * South Korea on Sunday reported the smallest daily rise in infections in three weeks as tighter restrictions cap a second wave. * About 90% of Sinovac Biotech Ltd employees and their families have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese firm under the country's emergency use programme.

EUROPE

* The sharp rise in cases in Britain of 2 988 recorded on Sunday, the highest jump since May, was "concerning", Health Secretary Matt Hancock said, although he added that the majority were younger people.

* Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is in a stable condition two days after being hospitalised with the coronavirus, his doctor said on Saturday.

AMERICAS

* Coronavirus cases are rising in 22 of the 50 US states, according to a Reuters analysis, a worrisome trend on a Labor Day holiday weekend traditionally filled with family gatherings and parties to mark the end of summer.

* Five percent of Brazilians would refuse under any circumstances to take a vaccine against coronavirus and a further 20% indicated they might not take it, according to a survey published in newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* More than 200 UN staff members have been infected by Covid-19 in Syria as the global body steps up its contingency plans to combat the fast spread of the pandemic in the country, medical workers and UN officials said.

* Schools in Iran reopened to 15 million students on Saturday after a seven-month closure, despite concerns over increased spread of the coronavirus in the country.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A coronavirus vaccine that Sanofi is developing with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline is likely to be priced at less than 10 euros ($11.80) per shot if it is approved for use, Sanofi's chief in France said on Saturday.

* Mexico is working to produce its own Covid-19 vaccines and could have one ready by next spring, according to a researcher coordinating local efforts.

* Australian biotech giant CSL Ltd said it would manufacture two different COVID-19 vaccine candidates, with the earliest doses due to reach the market early next year.

* Researchers in Costa Rica are due to begin trials of an inexpensive coronavirus treatment based on antibodies taken from horses injected with the SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to scientists.