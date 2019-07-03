Crash Team Racing is one of the best games to ever have graced the original PlayStation’s library. While it wasn’t the first kart racer of its kind, it was an incredibly enjoyable experience that took some of the best parts from some of the best kart racers around. Twenty years after its original release, Beenox has created a remake that captures the essence of the first game and also includes content from the Crash Bandicoot racing games that followed.

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled takes you on a ride to face off against Nitros Oxide, an alien who challenges Crash and co. to a race with a little wager of enslaving the planet if he wins. It’s decent set up to run the races and the game is filled with a host of content including multiplayer, both local and online.