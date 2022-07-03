Danish police arrest alleged gunman after several wounded in mall shooting

Copenhagen - Danish police said on Sunday, they had arrested one person in connection to a shooting inside a Copenhagen shopping mall. "One person has been arrested in connection to the shooting in Fields. Currently we are unable to say anything else about their identity," Copenhagen police said in a post to Twitter.

The gunfire in a Copenhagen mall left several victims wounded, Danish police said. Police reinforcements were deployed around the large Field's mall in the Amager district between the city centre and the airport, police said. "We're on the scene, shots were fired and several people have been hit," they said. Eyewitnesses quoted by Danish media said they saw more than 100 people rush towards the mall's exit when the first shots were heard.

