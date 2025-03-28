Daring rescue: Trafficked South Africans leave Myanmar just a day before earthquakes struck

Twenty three trafficked South Africans narrowly escaped Myanmar's two major earthquakes today, when they were repatriated home just hours before the natural disaster struck the area where they were held captive. In an unbelievable rescue mission in which timing was everything, the 23 South Africans were repatriated home yesterday (Thursday) from a facility in Myanmar where they were forced to work in online scam centres..

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation's (Dirco) Chrispin Phiri said Dirco managed to repatriate 23 of 32 South Africans who were human trafficked to Myanmar under the pretense of employment, and held captive and forced to operate scams. Seven other South Africans had returned home earlier and Dirco is still investigating if the remaining two of the 32 are South African. Myanmar, located in the western portion of mainland Southeast Asia and bordered by China to the north and northeast and Thailand to the southeast, was violently hit by two earthquakes, the first, a strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake followed by an aftershock measuring 6.4 magnitude hit it. The earthquakes are said to have claimed three lives in Myanmar when a mosque collapsed. Myanmar, one of Asia’s poorest nations, is meanwhile grappling with the devastating effects of a civil war that erupted following a military coup in 2021 leaving it unable to properly handle major natural disasters such as the two earthquakes.

Motorists pick up pieces of a damaged road in Naypyidaw on March 28, after an earthquake in central Myanmar. A powerful earthquake rocked central Myanmar on March 28, buckling roads in capital Naypyidaw, damaging buildings and forcing people to flee into the streets in neighbouring Thailand. Meanwhile tremors from the two earthquakes were felt as far as Bangkok and China, swaying buildings in the central business area. Stories on TikTok say that the tremor was also felt in Chiang Mai and Pattaya. In Bangkok one person has been reported dead and dozens trapped under rabble when the earthquake also triggered the collapse of buildings in Thailand. A South African living in Bangkok, Anton S described on a FaceBook post that the earthquake's ripple effects were terrifying.