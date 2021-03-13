Daughter’s TikTok account for victims of her parents alleged abuse led to their arrest

Missouri - A TikTok account created for victims to speak out on their alleged abuse at a Christian boarding school in Missouri reportedly sparked an investigation that has led to two arrests.

Amanda Househoulder, whose parents owned and operated the school, started the account according to Jezebel so that victims, who were forced to attend the school for "troubled young girls“, could share the abuse they experienced - allegedly at the hands of her parents.

Boyd and Stephanie Householder, the owners and operators of the now-defunct Circle of Hope Girls’ Ranch, have since been arrested and CBS News reports that they face a raft of charges including child molestation, sodomy, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incidents allegedly occurred between 2017and 2020.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, at a news conference, said his office had filed 101 criminal charges and one misdemeanour charge against the suspects. Boyd was charged 79 offences and Stephanie with 22 offences.